Miami Music Week is back and in full swing for Spring Break 2022. Even though the last two years of coordinating live events were upset by a global pandemic, the South Florida event life are alive and ready to make up for lost time under the tropical sun. But once you’re out of the airport and settled into your Airbnb, you may ask yourself or your crew, “What shows are worth checking out?”

Hopefully, this guide on what’s what during Miami Music Week 2022 will give you a clear idea of what to aim for and who to see. Even if you’re going to Ultra Music Festival all weekend long, there are plenty of after parties, pool parties, and boat shows you may want to have on your party-radar.

Here are some of the must-see events of Miami Music Week 2022:

Wednesday

Cat House Sessions

Location: La Otra Wynwood

Price: $25+

Reason To Go: It can sometimes be a bit tricky to navigate between different shows and the kind of house music they might play. At the Cat House Sessions, Brazilian duo Cat Dealers are going to curate electro house energy with the help of Henry Fong, Moguai, and more. For more info, check out this article.

E11EVEN: Benny Benassi, Dada Life, & Markus Schulz

Location: E11EVEN Miami (Downtown Miami)

Price: $30+

Reason To Go: If you had one day to go absolutely wild during Miami Music Week and it has to be a Wednesday, E11EVEN is the place to go. The nightclub/strip club staple is one of Miami’s most unique nightlife venues and they are teaming up with main stage legends Benny Benassi, Dada Life, and Markus Schulz. If it’s good enough for the Jersey Shore cast to party when they arrive in the 305, then it should cut for you and your crew.

RVDIOVCTIVE (Miami Music Week 2022)

Location: 1-800 Lucky (Wynwood)

Price: Free

Reason To Go: This is a solid lineup of house and disco hitters. From veterans like Skream and Felix Da Housecat to recent stars like Tara Brooks and QRTR, you can vibe to the beat while grabbing some of South Florida’s low key best Asian cuisine.

Seth Troxler and Johnny Rock @ the Floyd

Location: The Floyd (Downtown Miami)

Price: $60+

Reason To Go: If you’re looking for a more intimate show in the same neighborhood, Seth Troxler and Johnny Rock at the Floyd can take of that. You can expect an eclectic collection of house music from one of the genre’s most revered artists.

Thursday

Black Coffee @ LIV

Location: LIV (Miami Beach)

Price: $75+

Reason To Go: If you’re looking to hang where Miami’s elite go to unwind and pop bottles, go to Miami Beach and make your way to the Fontainebleau hotel. There, LIV Nightclub will be hosting a solo performance from Black Coffee. His spiritually-accented house music is so impactful and unique that it deserves to be seen in one of the city’s most opulent venues.

Chemisty presents: Eric Prydz, Macro Plex, Innellea (live), Cristoph

Location: RC Cola Plant (Wynwood)

Price: SOLD OUT

Reason To Go: It’s a general rule of thumb that if Eric Prydz is the headliner to any show, you should make some kind of plan to be at that show. It also helps that he’s got supporting sets from such cream of the crop talent.

CircoLoco Miami

Location: Mana Wynwood

Price: $70+

Reason To Go: The music label from video game industry’s Rockstar Games is debuting their very own showcase with a delectable selection of house music heavyweights. Palm Trax, Bedouin, Damian Lazarus, and DJ Tennis vs Carlita are bringing the same kind of electronic heat that inspires of

Enhanced Miami

Location: Syndicate Wynwood

Price: $50+

Reason To Go: If you’re looking for progressive house or trance, then make a stop here. Tritonal are headlining a substantial selection of artists making uplifting and hard-hitting tracks. Joining them are trance duo Gabriel & Dresden as well as Jaytech, Farius, and more.

Malaa and Enemies

Location: TBA

Price: SOLD OUT

Reason To Go: I’ve had my ticket for this show since it was announced. Malaa’s Miami Music Week parties are always the talk of the town. This one should be no different as he enlists tech house bros Black V Neck and bass house staple Habstrakt. There’s also a set in there for the legendary Kaskade, making one of many stops he has for MMW.

Ophelia Showcase

Location: MAPS Backlot (Wynwood)

Price: $45+

Reason To Go: Very few artists sound and perform like Seven Lions. Ever since he started Ophelia Records, the label has been due to provide a proper showcase to flex their diverse roster. Artists like Kill The Noise, Trivecta, Dimibo, Last Heroes and more are on board to bridge the gap between dubstep, psytrance, and everything in between.

Friday

Brownies & Lemonade

Location: Soho Studios (Wynwood)

Price: $50+

Reason To Go: B&L always pack the names people want to see. This time around they have Louis the Child heading the event with support from Yung Bae and Whethan. There’s also some exclusive back-to-back performances that may never happen again. We’re talking Whipped Cream b2b Devault, Leotrix b2b Wavedash and Habstrakt b2b a yet to be revealed artist, that are all going to be pretty heavy. This show is sure to round out your needs for house, drum and bass, trap, future bass and more.

Deep State + UV

Location: Treehouse (Miami Beach)

Price: $30+

Reason To Go: This is a stacked lineup of some major names in trance. From stars like Fehrplay, veterans like Jerome Isma Ae, and fan favorites like Grum, this is the show to catch if you want to be drenched in trance and progressive house.

Echoes

Location: Mana Wynwood

Price: $55+

Reason To Go: There’s a lot of names on this lineup you just don’t see anywhere else. Techno and house reign supreme at this show. Dixon, Tale of Us, and WHOMADEWHO are just some of the acts you can catch at this after hours show.

Knee Deep in Miami

Location: Le Musette

Price: $55+

Reason To Go: If coasting on the Miami waters with Hot Since 82 is not your idea of a good time, then I don’t know what to tell you. I will say that if you’re going to catch this show, you don’t want to arrive late…

NGHTMRE & Peekaboo

Location: MAPS Backlot (Wynwood)

Price: $35+

Reason To Go: This show is only worth going to in order to satisfy heavy bass music needs. NGHTMRE and Peekaboo join forces and are bringing the industry’s premiere acts. This includes Nitepunk, RIOT, Saka, and Space Laces for a full evening of eardrum rupturing pleasure.

Saturday

Anjunadeep Open Air

Location: MAPS Backlot (Wynwood)

Price: $55+

Reason To Go: If you’re looking for tranquil house music that can take you on a melodic journey, make a stop with the Anjunadeep family. The label’s roster is showing in full force with Yotto, Luttrell, Tinlicker, Hana and more taking the decks from 5pm to 3am.

Cosmic Gate Sunset Cruise

Location: South Beach Lady

Price: $170+

Reason To Go: If you truly want to ball out during your stay in South Florida, why not choose this event? Trance titans Cosmic Gate once again host one of the most exclusive excursions one can find during Miami Music Week. If you can make it, then all aboard are going to gently sail by the Miami skyline with a sure-to-be gorgeous sunset.

Elrow goes to Miami Music Week

Location: TBA

Price: $60+

Reason To Go: I can’t really describe what’s going to happen here because I don’t want to spoil what one can expect at an Elrow show. If you can, go and find out.

Green Velvet presents: La La Land

Location: National Hotel (Miami Beach)

Price: $80+

Reason To Go: Green Velvet makes it a point to enlist the grooviest of groovy DJs for his La La Land events. This one’s no different. We have Shiba San in the building, Justin Martin on the decks, and Gene Farris jumping in the pool. They’ll all be joining Rebūke, Moon Boots, Nasser Baker and more from noon to the early evening.

Life Aquatic Yacht Cruise

Location: Le Musette

Price: $60+

Reason To Go: Another chance at a slow boat ride through the scenic Miami coast. The only difference is that this time your captain is Justin Martin and his crew includes Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and DJ Minx. What’s not to love?

Made in Miami: 10 Year Anniversary

Location: SLS Brickell (Downtown Miami)

Price: $35+

Reason To Go: If you want the most authentic Miami house music experience available, you’re next stop has to be with Oscar G and friends. Danny Tenaglia and a treasure trove of house DJs will fill the afternoon with the epitome of Miami pool party vibes.

Yung Bae & Friends

Location: Freehold Miami

Price: $25+

Reason To Go: Yung Bae has a history of always catching the world by surprise with his innovative touch to four-on-the-floor music. But Bae-man is going to topple those expectations with his versatile roster of DJ buddies. You can expect to see Dombresky, Young Franco, Devault, Autograf and more that will set an impeccable vibe.

Sunday

Black Book Showcase

Location: Space Park

Price: $20+

Reason To Go: Ooooh…This should be a good one. Chris Lake is bringing his crew to one of the city’s most iconic clubbing spots. Man, even Armand Van Helden is going to be there. This is but one of some of the best ways one could end their Miami Music Week stay.

Fool’s Gold presents: A-Trak and Friends

Location: Oasis Wynwood

Price: Free

Reason To Go: If it’s free, it’s for you and me. A-Trak is bringing performances from his own projects Duck Sauce and the Brothers Macklovitch along with an arsenal of the funky DJs and producers in the land. On board, we’re seeing sets from Mike Dunn, Soul Clap, Carl Craig, Junior Sanchez, and so many more.

Thrive X Proximity Miami

Location: Hyde Beach (Miami Beach)

Price: $100+

Reason To Go: What happens if for some unfortunate circumstances you missed out on most of MMW 22? Thrive X Proximity have the equivalent of a miniature music festival right on the beach. Galantis and SIDEPIECE may be sandwiching this lineup, but in that roster you have Fedde Le Grand, Moore Kismet, Sidepiece, Nostalgix, Dillon Nathaniel and many more. Plus a special guest you won’t want to miss.