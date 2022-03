Frank Nitty is back for Miami Music Week to celebrate with a special curated line up with secret guest headliners. Some of the worlds top DJ’s like Leandro Da Silva, Luca Testa, Versus and many others will be perform at the rácket in Wynwood Miami on March 23rd. To attend the madness grab tickets for the event here. You won’t want to miss out on this event as Frank and friends keep the house music grooving all night long.