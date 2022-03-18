NGHTMRE’s long-awaited upcoming debut album is due out later this year, and we finally get the first single, “Fall Into Me.” Bringing this particular trio of NGHTMRE, SLANDER, and Dylan Matthew together for the first time on an original track (NGHTMRE remixed “First Time”), “Fall Into Me” is a true festival classic.

It incorporates signature elements from each artist, including NGHTMRE’s meticulous production skills and SLANDER’s distinctive sounds with the juxtaposition between peaceful piano chords and melodic bass in the background. Adding to this, the powerful vocals from Dylan Matthew strengthen the already mesmerizing beats of this electric new sound as it takes listeners on a passionate journey.

“I started the original drop idea for ‘Fall Into Me’ just at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. It has been one of my favorite unreleased songs for soooo long and I’m insanely happy to be releasing it.” NGHTMRE states about the single. He continues, “We had been wanting to work on new music together so after I wrote the idea, I passed it off to Dylan Matthew and SLANDER. They really elevated it to the next level! Dylan really captured exactly the vibe I wanted for the vocal (not to mention played all the piano for the song as well in one seamless take). SLANDER and I have always loved making melodic bass music, and this feels like the perfect follow up to our fan favorites ‘Gud Vibrations’ and ‘Feelin Gud.’

Listen below!