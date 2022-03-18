Miami Music Week, one of the world’s most prominent electronic music conferences is just around the bend and The Nautilus, one of Miami’s original art deco icons, will be throwing an array of pool parties from Wednesday to Sunday during Miami Music Week.

From Oliver Heldens on Thursday joined by the likes of Benny Benassi and ACRAZE to SIDEPIECE and Dombresky performing on Saturday, each night will transform into a uniquely curated pool party.

Wednesday, Spinnin’ Records will take over the Nautilus only to be followed up by Heldeep on Thursday night. Friday night, Mixmash records will take over with Insomniac Records curating Saturdays night and Anjunabeats ends the week of partying on Sunday.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people from across the globe descend on Miami during the last week of March as Miami transforms into a dance music oasis featuring the world’s top DJ’s and producers. Tickets to attend the events at the Nautilus can be grabbed here.