Apart from remixing his own “Blame Myself” with Virtual Riot on the Fallen Embers deluxe album, it’s been quite a while since we’ve had an original heavy banger from ILLENIUM. The last few all saw him teaming up with Excision for “In My Mind,” “Feel Something,” “Gold (Stupid Love).”

Last night as he closed out the Ultra main stage for the first time, he dropped a brand new, unreleased banger that reminds us for all the pop and love songs he puts out, he can still go incredibly hard. The song is with Spiritbox and is allegedly called “Shivering.”

Check it out below before you hunker down for the last day of the live stream later today!

Photo via Rukes.com