The first day of Ultra kicked off yesterday and kept fans busy the whole day with a variety of stages and flavors of music to choose from. For those of us at home, approximately eight hours of live stream footage kept us glued to our device of choice while Ookay, Sullivan King, Timmy Trumpet, SVDDEN DEATH presents VOYD, Martin Garrix, Pendulum, and more shook our speakers.

Day two begins today with Mykris on the live stream, followed by a lot of really, really short sets between 10 to 30 minutes. The longest set we get all day doesn’t start until 8:35PM EDT when Afrojack comes on the main stage, followed by ILLENIUM headlining for the first time at 10:45PM EDT.

Slushii gets 15 minutes; Tchami gets 30 minutes; Tiësto, at least, gets 45. Sadly, even Madeon will only get 15 minutes of screen time and DJ Snake will only get 30 himself.

Watch below and scroll down for the full schedule.

Photo via Rukes.com