Having Ultra Music Festival back has felt so good so far, but alas, all things must come to an end. Today is the final day of the flagship musical festival in Miami but it isn’t about to end without a bang. Today’s live stream features tons of incredible acts including Kill The Noise, Armin van Buuren, SLANDER, Seven Lions, Zeds Dead, as well as the SPECIAL GUEST headliner at the main stage. Rumors are it’s Hardwell, so you don’t want to skip out on it and find out you missed it.

The live stream goes live an hour earlier today at 12p PDT/3p EDT.

Watch below and scroll down for the full schedule.

Day 3 of #Ultra2022 has arrived! Tune in to #ULTRALIVE presented by @algorand at https://t.co/q2SvRJvVSS! Trust us, you won’t want to miss it 😏 pic.twitter.com/Dhm8yU2UjE — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 27, 2022

Photo via Rukes.com