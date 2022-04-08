The latest single from Alison Wonderland’s forthcoming album, Loner, arrives today, and it’s one of her most emotionally-charged songs of her career thus far. She explained the song’s genesis on Twitter:

“I remember exactly where I was I was in the car. At a Starbucks drive thru. With my friend. I was truly at rock bottom. […] I was feeling hopeless. I looked at my friend. Tears streaming from my face. Almost begging I said to him. IS IT GOING TO FEEL LIKE THIS FOREVER?! He turned to me and said

It will feel like forever until it doesn’t.”

“Forever” is the album’s opening song. Wonderland’s raw, glistening vocals capture the first steps in a life-changing quest that takes her from darkness to light, from chaos to an immutable sense of purpose over the course of the album’s 12 tracks.

Listen below.



Photo Credit: Simply G