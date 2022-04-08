On the heels of a two-year hiatus from his Spor alias, Jon Gooch – more commonly known by his Feed Me moniker – debuts on mau5trap under his alternate drum & bass persona. Having only previously released on the deadmau5-run label as Feed Me, Gooch now takes to the esteemed tastemaker to deliver his frenetic drum & bass as Spor. Spor’s “Let Me Be” is out now ahead of his forthcoming Cave EP.

“My career as Spor ultimately was what led me to meeting Joel in London and signing with mau5trap, something that was a huge catalyst and substantially altered my life,” explains Gooch. “It made sense to me to finally bring these two entities together with a release. Cave was the Latin motto of my hometown at that time, as well as a refuge, solitude, fortification, and a creative space. Holed up, nocturnal, pushing for driving energy and exploring with sound- that is a location I can always come back to.”

The single takes us back to Spor’s original, heavy, neuro DnB sound with pounding drums, filthy basslines, and a driving rhythm. Check it out below.