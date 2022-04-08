Global Dance Festival returns to Empower Field at Mile High this summer, July 15 & 16, with yet another highly curated lineup.

With a market as particular as Denver, the team at Global Dance does an impeccable job each and every year catering to both locals and travelers, with big names like Excision, Above & Beyond, and Lane 8, as well as established and growing artists like Barely Alive, Adventure Club, DROELOE, k?d, Shiba San, Oliver Heldens, sumthin sumthin, Wax Motif, Two Friends, Ivy Lab, and more.

Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 13th at 12PM MDT – here.

Photo by Speedfest