Three weeks ago, we reported on a tweet from NOISIA announcing a “third and final album.” At the time, we were so excited about the prospect that we failed to notice the day of the tweet: April 1. Based on the trio’s previous revelation of their imminent breakup, and the realization of the day, we were made to believe it was, in fact, an April Fool’s tweet.

However, today, that has been proven demonstrably false.

NOISIA will release their third and final album, Closer, on May 12. The 20-strong tracklist, 11 new songs and 9 previously released tracks, includes collaborations with some of their closest friends, from Skrillex to Black Sun Empire, and Former to The Upbeats, an international cabal of leading drum & bass and bass music figures from Europe, New Zealand, and North America. Testament to Nik, Martijn, and Thijs’ desire to add to their legacy, Closer is a thrilling snapshot of where the band might have gone were they to continue beyond this summer’s final curtain at Lowlands on August 21, and gives their fans access to some hidden gems that have remained in the band’s vaults until now.

Noisia said:

“Hello Person.

After Outer Edges we were trying to find a new direction for Noisia. This resulted in an extensive journey that took us through a lot of new ideas and music.

Although we eventually decided to stop, we are proud of the things we made along the way, and these tunes were always meant to be part of a larger whole. So before we finally close the book on Noisia, we wanted to share them with you, on one last album. Previously released or newly finished, they all represent directions we enjoyed exploring.

In the end, we didn’t manage to figure things out. But we did get closer.”

Nik will continue working on his solo project, Sleepnet; Thijs wants to focus on scoring for films and games, while also writing club and listening music under his moniker Thys; and Martijn and Jaap de Vries are currently making a move back towards their roots with Zonderling.

Get the full tracklist and pre-order/pre-save links via the tweet below.