Syringe attacks disrupt France’s Fête de la Musique: 12 suspects nabbed

The nationwide street bash Fête de la Musique roared back on June 25, 2025, turning France into one massive stage for beats and riffs. This annual event, a cultural juggernaut since 1982, pulls millions into the streets for everything from punk jams to orchestral vibes, all under the summer solstice sky. But this year, the party hit a sour note with 145 reported syringe attacks, shaking up the scene and putting a dent in the festival’s free-spirited rep. With roots deep in France’s music culture, the fest has always been about raw, unfiltered sound – now it’s grappling with a darker riff.

Across cities like Paris, Metz, and Angoulême, the vibe shifted fast as reports rolled in: 145 attendees, mostly women and minors, got pricked with syringes during the chaos of outdoor sets. Cops nabbed 12 suspects, including four in Angoulême tied to around 50 hits and a couple of dudes in Metz caught mid-act – one even ID’d by a victim. No word yet on what was in those needles – rumors of heavy stuff like Rohypnol or GHB are swirling, but toxicological tests are still pending. This isn’t new static either; back in 2022, similar spikes freaked out clubbers and gig-goers nationwide, and now the echo’s hitting hard.

The fallout has got the music crowd rattled. Social media buzzed pre-fest with creepy warnings about targeting women, though no one’s pinned down who sounded the alarm. From Paris’s 13 cases to Normandy’s hospital runs, the attacks have sparked a push for tighter security at public gigs. As the scene braces for summer festival season, the big question lingers: how do you keep the music pumping without the fear creeping in?