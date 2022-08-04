Today we enter a new era. Working behind the scenes, Circus Records has been putting the finishing touches to what is one of the most exciting moments in its history. Circus Electric is a brand new label which will stand alongside Circus Records with the quality and passion you’d expect.

What better way to kick things off than the first in a brand new compilation series, a 24 track collection of sublime music new and old. Welcome to the world of Electric One.

The album features artists that perfectly capture the Electric vibe-innovative, musical and eclectic. There’s new and classic gems from Flux Pavilion & Jamie Lidell, Lost Wolves, So Sus, Aether One, NIRE and so many more.

In the words of the Circus Records owners:

“When we started Circus Records, it was inspired by our love for fun, melodic, dance-floor dubstep & bass music. Over the last few years we’ve experimented with the music we release on the label. We’ve embraced another world and widened the sphere of what we’re known for. It now feels like the right time to build a place we can call home for the more eclectic side of Circus. Over the last few months we’ve been working hard behind the scenes and we are incredibly excited to announce that on the 4th August, we will officially launch Circus Electric.”

Listen to the inaugural 24-track compilation below!