BUKU Music + Art Project was originally founded in 2012 in New Orleans and has consistently been one of the premiere festivals in the southeast region in terms of experience and curation. Each year, the festival has brought something new and exciting to the table, whether it was art within the festival grounds or an act or artist or special collaboration that was rare and unique.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when exactly we might get to experience BUKU again. Yesterday, the festival announced an indefinite hiatus as well as the immediate cancellation of its March 2023 event. To be clear, indefinite could mean it returns in 2024 — it might be longer, too.

“[…] the current model of BUKU needs to take a break,” the announcement reads. “We don’t know exactly what the future will look like — and that’s okay as there is freedom in the unknown — but we know that we will gather again someday, in some form, bursting with creativity and purpose.”

Fans have shown plenty of love for the event on social media in the wake of the announcement. Stay tuned for whenever it returns. We’ll be waiting.

Photo courtesy of BUKU