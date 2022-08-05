Following singles with 21 Savage, Dua Lipa & Young Thug, Normani, Tinashe, & Offset, and Justin Timberlake, Halsey, & Pharrell, Calvin Harris has at last dropped the full Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, following up the original album which dropped five years ago.

Not including the intro track, the full album includes another nine mega-star collaborations with names like Lil Durk, Busta Rhymes, Charlie Puth, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Stefflon Don, and more.

Calvin has been fairly reserved with words of pride or wisdom about the album, with most of his tweets about it limited to a couple words and nary a quote to be found in the press release. Yesterday, a few hours before the album officially dropped, he tweeted, “Enjoy yourself.”

So I’m going to go out on my Hollywood balcony, pour myself a morning margarita, and do just that.

Listen below.

Photo Credit: Simon Thirlaway