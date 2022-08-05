Last night in New York City, a once-in-a-lifetime party happened. Just a week after Fred again..’s legendary Boiler Room set, the phenom hosted a pop up at H0L0 for a two-hour back-to-back with Swedish House Mafia following the release of their collaboration, “Turn On The Lights again..” (which was played somewhere between 4-5 times throughout the set).

Space was incredibly limited at the small venue, especially with the Boiler Room-esque arrangement and the vibes, from what we’ve seen and heard, were immaculate. Toward the end of the set, even Four Tet showed up for a little time on the decks.

Check out the full set below! There’s no official upload yet so we’ll see how long this remains up on YouTube.