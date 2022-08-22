It’s only been three months since So Far, So Good, the most recent album from The Chainsmokers. Yet, never ones to rest on their laurels, the group has announced they’re already about to start work on their next album.

In a tweet yesterday, TCS said they were headed to Colorado to start working on the album and will be uploading “clips and things” for the next two weeks.”

And who else lives in Colorado that has worked with The Chainsmokers before? Yup, ILLENIUM.

The two previously collaborated on “Takeaway” with Lennon Stella off their albums World War Joy and ASCEND, respectively, both released in 2019. With three years and a whole global pandemic between then and now, the time seems right for them to get back into the studio. But nothing has been confirmed, and ILLENIUM is still on a pretty heavy tour schedule for about the next month, so getting together might prove inconvenient.

