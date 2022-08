Zedd just released a new song with Maren Morris and BEAUZ, “Make You Say,” and now you can hear it live!

Your EDM is teaming up with Forty8 Live to give away TEN VIP tickets to Canacopia in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday, September 10 where you can see Zedd, What So Not, Joey Valance and Brae, The Brook & The Bluff, and Evening Elephants.

Enter below for your chance to win!

Photo via Rukes.com