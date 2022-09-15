Earlier this year, Alison Wonderland released her third studio album, Loner. Now, in collaboration with Z2 Comics, Loner has been transformed into a graphic novel and accompanying RPG module.

“Loner” my graphic novel in collab with @Z2comics is on sale now. It was an honor to work with them and the artists Alex Heywood, Minomiyabi, Taylan Kurtulus, Kelsey Ramsay, BRÄO, Ariela Kristantina, Koren Shadmi who brought my story to life. Thank you

Link in bio. Insane art! pic.twitter.com/mHTq6Bdi0g — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) September 14, 2022

According to the purchase website —

In her debut graphic novel based on her eponymous album, LONER sees acclaimed DJ and musician Alison Wonderland take us on a highly personal journey of creation and loss, exploring the waves of panic, grief, and ultimately forgiveness that comes with the highs and lows of making something beautiful and meaningful. Ranging from real-life conflicts of bullying and anxiety, to otherworldly sci-fi dealing with metaphysical monsters, LONER also features a fully-playable fantasy RPG module complete with character sheets and map. Deluxe, Super Deluxe, and Platinum Editions also come with an exclusive limited edition CD digipak of Alison’s LONER album.

The Standard Hardcover Edition is available for just $29.99 if you want to keep things simple, or there’s a signed Platinum edition for $399.99 that includes: Oversized graphic novel with slipcase SIGNED by Alison Wonderland, 3 premium art prints, Exclusive Limited Edition CD of Alison Wonderland’s album ‘Loner’, 20-sided RPG die, and

SIGNED Hand-Painted Crocs, Alison’s footwear of choice.

Photo Credit: Simply G