Among the likes of Hudson Mohawke, Cashmere Cat, or A. G. Cook, Mura Masa’s consistency might be one of his strongest assets. With each project that he puts out, there’s a distinct and characteristic sound that evokes, “This is Mura Masa” — like a Spotify playlist, but it’s just him putting out his own music.

His newest album, demon time, comes out two years after R.Y.C, which released just a couple months before the global pandemic was declared in 2020. Whether that contributed to less recognition of the album would be up for debate, but it seems he’s back with a vengeance now. Calling upon Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, Shygirl, slowthai, Channel Tres, and more, demon time is about as classic a Mura Masa album as it gets.

Filled with crooning vocals, sharp snares, and a blend of future bass synths and futuristic progressions, Mura Masa somewhat effortlessly showcases his talent in songwriting and composition.

This is sure to be a favorite among his fans. Stream it below.