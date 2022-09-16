If you haven’t been paying attention to IMANU, it’s not too late. In fact, now is the perfect time to catch up with the release of his debut album, Unfold, out today on Deadbeats.

The young artist has been on my radar for a big but truly burst into my consciousness with his explosive b2b with Buunshin from the Secret Sky live stream in early 2021. Since then, he’s received support from Beatport, BBC Radio 1, Spotify, and more. Even just looking at the features on his album and you’ll see names like What So Not, DROELOE, KUČKA, Zonderling, Pham & josh pan, and more offering their support.

All of the singles so far have seen hundreds of thousands of streams, and there’s plenty more to discover with the full release. Listen below!

Photo by Farhad Khodadadzade