Having amassed impressive accolades as a songwriter behind the scenes, Achilles has finally stepped into his own as a solo artist, and is cementing himself as one of the most exciting names currently coming out out of Melbourne’s dance music scene. Bringing a diverse skillset to the table, the talented artist launched his career back in 2020 and has already received support from the likes of David Guetta, Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Timmy Trumpet and many more A-listers.

Marking his debut on Den Haku Records, Achilles has now finally unveiled his latest single, putting together incredibly dark big room vibes on “Reaching for the Moon.” Layering hard-hitting kicks, immersive vocals and stunning orchestral touches, the single makes up for a great showcase of Achilles’ intricate production style. With current inclusions in Portal, Bass Explosion and Trance Mission, Achilles is only rising, and “Reaching for the Moon” is bound to become yet another monumental release in his catalog.