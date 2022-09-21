Okeechobee, Insomniac’s premier multigenre festival in Florida, returns next year with quite the lineup.

Odesza returns to OMF for their first time since the festival’s inaugural 2016 show with their new album The Last Goodbye, and their first festival show in four year. Baby Keem will make his first headline festival appearance after completing a successful world tour with his cousin, Kendrick Lamar. Making his fourth OMF appearance, GRiZ returns to the stage at Sunshine Grove. Bass music king Excision will make his first OMF performance. Rock & roll hall of famers, Earth, Wind & Fire, will be bringing legendary soul, funk, R&B and a disco performance to OMF. One of the hottest jam bands today, Goose, will make their OMF debut and Turnstile will be representing hardcore punk’s biggest band.

OMF’s 120+ artist lineup spans across an array of genres ranging from electronic, hip-hop, rap, R&B, dance, rock, dubstep, disco, funk, indie, house, and techno, amongst others, and also features powerhouse artists such as Big Boi, Channel Tres, Free Nationals, Dirty Heads, Local Natives, Hippo Campus, Princess Nokia and more.

Attendees can expect to Enter the Portal into a world of expansive music programming, explore the festival’s large-scale art installations and immersive art experiences, enjoy workshops, talks and varied wellness programming, savor a variety of food and drink options, interact up close & personal with some of their favorite artists with expanded programming of the Experience PoWoW!, listen to never-played and never-to-be played again music at the Saturday night PoWoW! featuring eclectic musical artists, and camp under the country starscape.

Co-founder, Rechulski, expressed his excitement going into year six: “Hosting OMF at Sunshine Grove is always an exciting experience. There will be new and engaging art on display across the venue, and a great selection of up and coming national and international breakthrough artists, as well as many familiar sounds that we love so much. Can’t wait to see y’all in Florida next March.”

Look at the full lineup below! Tickets available for purchase starting this Thursday, September 22 at 9 a.m. ET at okeefest.co/tix.

Photo via dvphotovideo for Okeechobee