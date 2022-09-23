The road to Actual Life 3 from Fred again.. is getting shorter and shorter, and the second single from the project just dropped. “Bleu (better with time)” samples “You’re Mines Still” by Yung Bleu featuring Drake.

So far, the singles from AL3 have been good, but not great. They sound quintessentially like Fred again.. but are missing the verve and vigor of AL2. Regardless, we’re still going to have this on repeat as we see him this weekend at Portola in San Francisco and next week in Los Angeles.

Listen below!