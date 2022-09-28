It’s that time of year again when Ultra Music Festival begins the agonizing full reveal of their festival lineup for the following year, but there’s plenty already to whet your appetite looking ahead to 2023. Phase 1 was just dropped yesterday along with tickets for the event, and you will have a great variety of acts to choose from.

Headliners already seem pretty locked in as Martin Garrix, Hardwell, and Swedish House Mafia are all going to be playing next year. Hardwell was the surprise headliner on Sunday 2022 though Martin Garrix played second to Kygo on the opening night, who himself threw down quite an out-of-character and admittedly astonishing set. And, of course, Swedish House Mafia was the surprise headliner in 2018 as they began their comeback (was that seriously four years ago already…).

Additionally, CloZee, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Ganja White Night, Rezz, Subtronics, and Kayzo (Live) represent the bass side, while mainstays Armin van Buuren and Carl Cox once again grace Phase 1.

Oliver Heldens will be playing double duty at the festival, playing b2b with Tchami for one set and donning his HI-LO alias for a rare b2b with deadmau5’s side project testpilot for another.

Lastly, Phase 1 is rounded out by Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Gryffin, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Tale of Us, Timmy Trumpet, Vintage Culture, and Zedd.

Check out the full Phase 1 lineup below, and you can purchase your tickets now or test your luck once more of the lineup has been revealed.

Phase 1 Just wake me up in March. Tickets are on sale now! #ULTRA2023https://t.co/GJh13KNDpB pic.twitter.com/RHadt5VnxQ — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) September 27, 2022

Photo via Rukes.com