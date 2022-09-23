Across ten albums in the past decade, GRiZ has remained exceptionally consistent and progressive with his musicality, and it remains true with his latest work, Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 4. The last installment of the series came out in 2020 and returns now with the same vibrant and melodic style.

Over the course of nine new tracks, and once again inviting ProbCause back, along with Chrishira Perrier, it’s not difficult to imagine taking an evening drive or bike ride toward the setting sun and just letting your worries pass you by.

Regarding the album, GRiZ said, “I wanted to recreate the carefree good vibes you feel when it’s just about sunset on the perfect summer evening and everything is the most beautiful shimmering tint of gold. ‘Chasing The Golden Hour’ is that magical moment, it is the cool breeze against your back, it is sweet summer swagger in music form.”

Listen below!

Photo Credit: Jason Siegel