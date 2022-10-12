Creamfields North 2023 has now sold out, becoming the fastest selling Creamfields show on record, before the first headliner had even been announced. To celebrate, Cream HQ just revealed their first headliner for 2023 – Swedish House Mafia will headline on Sunday, August 27 during the Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival boasts one of the largest lineups for EDM in Europe each year, getting all of the biggest names as well as many UK/EU locals who don’t often have a chance to make it out to the US for myriad reasons.

Following another successful sell out this year, which marked their25-yearcelebrations, there are few festivals that compete when it comes to electronic music, stages, and production, which is key to its success as becoming one of the biggest and most globally-renowned electronic music festivals. It continues to deliver unbeatable world class line ups and next-level production, attracting a loyal and continually growing fanbase. For Swedish House Mafia, returning to the fields of Daresbury, Cheshire is a spiritual homecoming, with their 2023 appearance set to be their biggest yet. Full line up to be announced.