As excitement builds towards their December 10 headlining Los Angeles Coliseum show, Kx5 (Kaskade & deadmau5) have released their latest single “Avalanche” today.

The two electronic music icons released their first single under the new collaborative project in March earlier this year and have an album out next year. They’ve already released three singles, with “Avalanche” being the fourth.

Listen below.

Photo Credit: Mark Owens