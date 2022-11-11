It’s been pretty amazing to see ROSSY’s come up. When we were first clued into her talent in 2020, she earned herself a spot on our Artists To Watch 2021 list, and she hasn’t disappointed. Prime festival slots, support for GRiZ at Another World a couple weeks ago, and some fire releases have proven she’s in it for the win, and with her first headline show in LA next month, it’s the perfect time to drop the first single from her debut EP, Heaven’s Door.

With the recent resurgence in creative trap, there couldn’t be a better time for ROSSY to go absolutely ham on her new single, “KARMA” with Jazz Cartier. The soaring synths and energetic drums are paired with a truly anthemic melody that you definitely need to listen to as loud as possible.

“I got connected with Jazz to work together on the track, which has been such a blessing,” says ROSSY. “I got the vocals back from him, and the phrase ‘come and tell me how you really feel’ really stuck out to me, especially as a woman in the industry who is constantly used to having to prove myself more than my male counterparts and have people doubt me behind my back. You know, ‘come say it to my face.’ From there, the name ‘Karma’ came to me—what goes around will always come back around. Overall, I love this track because it screams Rossy: Equal parts trap banger and melodic with a hint of fearlessness to it.”

Stay tuned for more singles from Heaven’s Door coming soon, but go listen to “KARMA” out now!