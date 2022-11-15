The 2023 GRAMMY Nominations were revealed this morning, with Diplo, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Beyoncé being the only artists to crossover between the Recording and Album categories in Dance/Electronic.

Diplo, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Odesza, Bonobo and Beyoncé were nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album this round, all of them putting out stellar performances. While Odesza didn’t make the cut, apparently, for a Recording nomination, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha entered with their reimagination “I’m Good (Blue)” as well as KAYTRANADA ft H.E.R. for “Intimidated.”

Look below for all of the dance/electronic nominations and go here for the full list.

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

BREAK MY SOUL

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer

RÜFÜS DU SOL Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer Rosewood

Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

Bonobo Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer Don’t Forget My Love

Diplo & Miguel

Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

Diplo & Miguel Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer I’m Good (Blue)

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers Intimidated

KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

H.E.R. & KAYTRANADA, producers; KAYTRANADA, mixer

KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R. H.E.R. & KAYTRANADA, producers; KAYTRANADA, mixer On My Knees

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.