The 2023 GRAMMY Nominations were revealed this morning, with Diplo, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Beyoncé being the only artists to crossover between the Recording and Album categories in Dance/Electronic.
Diplo, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Odesza, Bonobo and Beyoncé were nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album this round, all of them putting out stellar performances. While Odesza didn’t make the cut, apparently, for a Recording nomination, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha entered with their reimagination “I’m Good (Blue)” as well as KAYTRANADA ft H.E.R. for “Intimidated.”
Look below for all of the dance/electronic nominations and go here for the full list.
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
- BREAK MY SOUL
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer
- Rosewood
Bonobo
Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
- Don’t Forget My Love
Diplo & Miguel
Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer
- I’m Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers
- Intimidated
KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
H.E.R. & KAYTRANADA, producers; KAYTRANADA, mixer
- On My Knees
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
- Renaissance
Beyoncé
- Fragments
Bonobo
- Diplo
Diplo
- The Last Goodbye
ODESZA
- Surrender
RÜFÜS DU SOL