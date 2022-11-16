When you think festivals with yearly themes, if Tomorrowland isn’t at the top of the list, it’s possible you’re just not thinking hard enough. The annual festival in Boom, Belgium boasts one of the most impressive displays of thematic cohesion throughout their event each and every year, and next year appears to be no different as they announce Adscendo for 2023.

There isn’t a whole lot of information on Adscendo at the moment, as Tomorrowland does love to keep its dreamers in suspense as long as possible. However, a brand-new fantasy book has been written over the last two years, telling the full story of Adscendo, an important first milestone in Tomorrowland’s fictional journey, about to unfold.

For a chance to buy tickets during the different ticket sale dates for Tomorrowland Belgium 2023, people will need to pre-register via the Tomorrowland Account on adscendo.tomorrowland.com . Pre-Registration for Tomorrowland Belgium 2023 starts on December 7 at 15:00 CET.

Unlike 2022, 2023 will see the festival once again over just two weekends instead of three.

Ticket sale dates for Tomorrowland Belgium 2023

Global Journey Sale: starts on January 21 at 17:00 CET

Worldwide Pre-Sale: starts on January 28 at 17:00 CET

Worldwide Ticket Sale: starts on February 4 at 17:00 CET

Tomorrowland Belgium 2023

Weekend 1: Friday July 21 – Sunday July 23

Weekend 2: Friday July 28 – Sunday July 30

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Tomorrowland