For the EDC Las Vegas devoted, the (relatively) new Camp EDC option will remain your most direct mode of access to the daily festivities of the festival itself as well as the activities offered by the Camp including exclusive DJ sets, unique camping experiences with neighbors, and more. However, if you’ve wanted to be closer to the action but couldn’t stomach the idea of camping, Insomniac is offering a new official partner hotel experience in 2023 that should be right up your alley.

Hotel EDC, at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton, presented by Vibee, prominently features a range of unique fan experiences, entertainment, and epic perks for festival Headliners to enjoy for three nights and four days, May 19-22, 2023.

The sprawling, 88-acre property will become the centralized hub on the Strip for all things EDC Las Vegas, transforming the dazzling Las Vegas Hilton into a rave wonderland. Guests at Hotel EDC will be treated to a variety of unique offerings including exclusive parties at Ayu Dayclub, specialty art installations throughout the property, daily “Headliner Headquarters” at RedTail, EDC-themed cocktails and food offerings, daily wellness sessions, in-room entertainment, exclusive gift bags, and many other surprises.

Additionally, Vibee has procured a limited number of festival passes, giving Hotel EDC purchasers the option to buy a ticket to the sold-out festival, if needed.

Hotel EDC, the exclusive and only official Headliner hotel for EDC on the Las Vegas Strip includes:

ACCOMODATIONS

3-night stay at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, checking in Friday, May 19 and checking out Monday, May 22, 2023.

Dedicated EDC TV channel to enjoy DJ sets and exclusive content from the comfort of your room.

Exclusive gift bags for each guest.

Hotel soundtrack provided by Insomniac Records.

Dedicated Vibee concierge on site.

PARTIES

Official Hotel EDC day parties at Ayu Dayclub, all weekend long.

Free entry late night to Zouk Nightclub Friday and Saturday nights (subject to capacity).

Pop up DJ sets throughout the property.

EXPERIENCES

Morning wellness experiences.

Eye-catching EDC photo ops and performers.

Daytime Headliner Headquarters at RedTail, with games, prizes, karaoke, speed dating and drink specials, plus interviews and DJ sets from Insomniac Radio.

Special EDC pop up store on property.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Headliner Hall Pass with $30 in daily credits for each guest to use on property.

Recharge after the show with extended hours and special menu items from Suns Out Buns Out and Mulberry Pizza, including custom Pasquale’s Pizza!

Daily Headliner Happy Hours with drink specials on site.

Hotel EDC also offers premium add-on experiences, such as Premier Shuttle service to and from the festival grounds, early check in and late check out, the option to extend your stay by adding on nights before or after the festival, spa packages, and a special Raver Recharge Brunch on Saturday developed in partnership with the culinary team at Fuhu.

Beginning this Monday, December 5, at 12 p.m. PT at HotelEDC.com, Hotel EDC packages, which include accommodations for groups up to four people, can be locked in with just a $99 deposit.

Photo via AGP for Insomniac Events