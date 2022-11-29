Many successful artists also have side ventures, with some exploring different alcohol sales, brand partnerships, modeling, etc. For NGHTMRE, he worked with his brother Matthew Marenyi, and Winterhalter from his media team, to craft an idea for a food/travel show that takes advantage of some of the exotic locations he already finds himself in thanks to work.

“After YEARS of development with lots of ups and downs,” he says, their show SAMPLED is officially premiering on Paramount+. Dates of the premiere differ by region:

Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the U.S. & Canada

Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Latin America and the U.K.

Thursday, Dec. 22 in Australia

Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and South Korea in 2023.

You can watch the trailer below!

Photo via @pistolpetesphoto