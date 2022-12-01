Ultra RESISTANCE is getting a new home in Miami at M2 as it begins its first residency in the US.

RESISTANCE has ballooned into a globe-trotting powerhouse of underground curation since its inception in 2015, from programming stages at Ultra events in 35 cities internationally, to organizing tours across Latin America. In 2017, RESISTANCE debuted its first-ever residency in Ibiza at the world’s largest nightclub Privilege, and has since welcomed house and techno heavyweights including Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Sasha & John Digweed, Joseph Capriati, Jamie Jones, and Maceo Plex to name a few.

Following three banner years in Ibiza, Ultra has announced the 2023 launch of RESISTANCE’s inaugural U.S. club residency in the festival’s beloved hometown of Miami Beach. RESISTANCE Miami will showcase the world’s most in-demand house and techno talent at M2, the newly-minted nightclub in the heart of the Art Deco District.

M2 recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation, promising fans the highest quality experience with some of the world’s best artists. Check out the trailer below and stay tuned for more announcements via the RESISTANCE Miami website .

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra