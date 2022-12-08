REZZ launched her new label HypnoVizion back in October with the release of her own Nightmare on Rezz Street 2. Now, a just about a couple months later comes the first external-artist release and what an incredible opportunity to revive the amazing project that is isqa.

Jordan Orcaz, from Southern California, first adopted the name isqa in 2013 with the release of a 10-track debut album titled Tetraform. A handful of EPs on DUSTLA, remixes, and independent releases followed before Orcaz decided to shift gears and focus on a new project. No Mana, the second project from Orcaz, showed a transition from the left-field sound of isqa to productions revolving around melodies, vocals and dance-centric rhythms.

“REZZ and I became friends in 2014 when she shot me a message on SoundCloud – which is a trip to go back and read considering how far she’s gone (she was 10 months into producing when we started talking). At the time I was transitioning into mainly making music as No Mana, but I owe it to her for supporting my weird side in her sets and inspiring me to restart the project again.” – isqa

Now curating the sound of her label HypnoVizion, which launched in October 2022, REZZ has enlisted isqa for the first release aside from her own.

REZZ first started to lure Orcaz back to his roots in dark, experimental electronic music when she played an old isqa track, “Ghosts,” at Electric Daisy Carnival 2022, catching the attention of her fans. Orcaz spent the following 5 months producing a 30-minute audio-visual project, “i should’ve been dead,” to premiere new music under the isqa title, and continued to build up a catalog of unreleased tracks before joining HypnoVizion for the release of i 4ove you.

True to form and as if the project never left, i 4ove you is replete with glittering synths, intricate sound design, beautiful melodies, and arrangements that feel just familiar enough to feign familiarity. If this is the direction that HypnoVizion is headed in overall, we’re due for some very exciting releases as the label grows and evolves.

Listen to i 4ove you below, out now.