Thinking logically, it would make sense that, at some point in time, Zeds Dead and GRiZ have released a song together. Alas, whether it’s hopeful wishes overwriting reality or just the Mandela Effect, the two artists have never officially put out a collaboration — until next week.

“Ecstasy of Soul” is due for release next week, December 14.

The track debuted last September during the first-ever Zeds Dead b2b GRiZ set at GoldRush Festival in Phoenix, and starts with a cover of the classic theme song for The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before evolving into a monster dubstep festival anthem. It is the most fan-requested song both artists have in 2022.

Stay tuned for the official release next week!