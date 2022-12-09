Mallrat released “Wish on an Eyelash” as the lead track from her album Butterfly Blue earlier this year. It was a mere 58 seconds long. But now, she’s teamed up with The Chainsmokers for Pt. 2, a sequel and an extension of the original.

The first 58 seconds of the sequel are pretty much identical to the original, then, as you might guess, Drew’s voice comes in and the song becomes a soft duet. Sonically, the collaboration mirrors The Chainsmokers’ latest album foray into a LoFi sound, but it also meshes brilliantly with Mallrat’s own voice.

The collaboration arose after The Chainsmokers shared their love for ‘Wish On An Eyelash’ online; “Made a lil remix of @lilmallrat wish on an eyelash. The song is too good to only be 40 seconds long.” Mallrat replied and sent them the stems.

Three weeks later, The Chainsmokers shared a cut of the version on a recent social post, stating “ I’ve listened to this song by @lilmallrat everyday and I love it so much but it’s only :58 long so we did a little thing and made it longer. enjoy 🙂 love you @lilmallrat“.

Of the release, Mallrat — aka Grace Shaw — shares “the original ‘Wish On An Eyelash’ is a short, one minute introduction to my album and was never promoted as a single – but there must be something a bit magic about it, because in the last few months it has stood out as something that really resonates with people and now has a life of its own.”

Grace adds, “a few weeks ago I was completely taken by surprise when I logged on to Twitter to see The Chainsmokers had remixed the song out of pure love for it – we had never met or talked! For something so big to happen organically like this is really special and really rare. I am so excited for this interpretation of my track to be an introduction to a whole new audience. Thank you to The Chainsmokers.”

When you see this one performed live, expect Drew to walk out on the catwalk in the crowd with a single spotlight on the microphone as he asks the crowd to put their lighters up. Listen below and add to any of your “late night lofi chill” playlists immediately.