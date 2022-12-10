Ahead of tonight’s historical headlining show at the Los Angeles Coliseum, Kaskade & deadmau5′ Kx5 have released yet another thrilling single from their forthcoming debut album. Teaming up with Elderbrook, “When I Talk” also receives an enthralling music video.

“The song is about barriers. Shutting people out and dealing with that,” says Elderbrook. “The song means a lot to me, I’m so happy to have it coming out finally and to be part of the project.”

“When I Talk” is the fifth single to be released by the duo following their current Top 40 radio track “Escape,” and recent singles “Avalanche,” “Take Me High” and “Alive” featuring The Moth and The Flame (TMTF). All songs will appear on Kx5’s artist album set for release in 2023.

A limited number of tickets remain for Kx5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum tonight, December 10, available now here.