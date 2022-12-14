You’ve heard of spaghetti Westerns, but how about dubstep Westerns? GRiZ and Zeds Dead take huge influence from the classic Western sonic motifs in their new, and first, collaboration, “Ecstasy of Soul.” If it seems impossible that the Denver artist and Canadian duo haven’t collaborated yet, you’d not only be wrong, but actually lucky that you’re here to listen to the first one ever.

The track first debuted in September 2021 during the first-ever Zeds Dead B2B GRiZ set at Goldrush Music Festival in Phoenix, and has become their most fan-requested song of the year.

Regarding the collaboration, Zeds Dead said, “We were doing a big back-to-back set in Arizona and wanted to create something super epic for the intro. We tossed around a few ideas and finally decided to try something with a version of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly theme. Something about the Wild West and the new frontier seemed to be calling our name. GRiZ is the best and this was a lot of fun to work on, it brought us back to our old remixing days. We’ve been playing it at every show since and it’s gotten the most insane reactions. Stoked to finally put it out!”

GRiZ added, “After a year of playing this tune out at shows, I’m stoked to finally release it! I’ve been a fan of the Zeds Dead homies since forever ago and it’s a dream come true working with them!”

GRiZ and Zeds Dead invite fans to stream “Ecstasy Of Soul” out now via Deadbeats.