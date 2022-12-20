The Nooran Sisters wrote the song “Patakha Guddi” for the movie Highway in 2014 and it immediately topped the charts, earning them two of the Mirchi Music Awards in 2015, “Upcoming Female Vocalist Of The Year” and “Vocalist (Female) Of The Year,” as well as the Best Music Debut award of the Global Indian Music Academy Awards and the Best Female Playback Singer award of the Screen Awards.

This year, a video of the sisters singing the song at the Punjabi Music Awards in 2015 went viral on TikTok and Instagram, with home producers remixing the infectious vocal beat en masse. It’s unclear how or why the seven-year-old clip suddenly reappeared on social media’s radar, but the instantly-catchy rhythm was a clear pipeline to viral success.

Now, a few months later, DJ Snake and Wade have teamed up for an official remix of the original hit, though it’s labeled as a collaboration. “Guddi Riddim” follows the same construction as a couple other Snake hits, like “Magenta Riddim” and “Maradona Riddim,” as he infuses his songs with a bit of Indian flavor.

To no one’s surprise, the same infectious rhythm and melodies carry over from the original into this new reinterpretation. Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com