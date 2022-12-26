Early on Christmas Eve, Faithless announced that core and founding member Maxi Jazz, real name Maxwell Fraser, had passed away aged 65. According to the announcement, Fraser died peacefully in his sleep.

The group was best known for their hit “Insomnia” but are regarded as a pillar of early ’90s dance music. According to reports, their lyrics have even been quoted in both the US Senate and the Houses of Parliament.

“Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear,” band member Sister Bliss said on Twitter.

We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible. pic.twitter.com/VcFe7OpTh6 — Faithless (@faithless) December 24, 2022

via BBC