Desert Hearts, one of Southern California’s most celebrated boutique dance music festivals, recently unveiled the lineup for their highly anticipated return to Lake Perris May 5-8. UK pioneer Skream, 17 Steps icon Dusky, TIGA, and Dirtybird head honcho Claude VonStroke are among the big names headlining this years’ festivities. Of course, Desert Hearts crew Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs and Porky will be gracing the lineup as well.

After relocating to Lake Perris last year, this year’s edition of the festival should see many improvements to the festival’s layout, as well as a return to the festival’s celebrated One Stage, One Vibe format. Ever since its inception in 2012, Desert Hearts has been at the forefront of dance music counter culture. Although, the festival has expanded in recent years, the ethos remains the same. House, Techno & Love is the name of the game.

Get your tickets for Desert Hearts 2023 here. There are several camping options available. Check out the official trailer to give you an idea of what you’re in store for.