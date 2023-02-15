RÜFÜS DU SOL are one of the most sought out live acts in all of dance music. So, it makes sense that they would have a destination event that was so in demand, they had to announce a second date. The Australian dance music trio recently announced the Closing Weekend of Sundream Baja, their immersive four day destination event, after the instant sellout of the first weekend.

On May 11-14, the Grammy-award winning band will bring their boutique festival concept back to El Ganzo Sculpture Gardens in San José del Cabo for four days of music programming, wellness activities, art installations and intimate DJ sessions from some of the band’s closest kin and inspirations.

RÜFÜS themselves will play two different sets (live and DJ!) as well as support from Dixon, Bedouin, Whomadewho, DJ Tennis b2b Carlita and much more. Tickets for the closing weekend are still available. If you’re looking to get away and unwind, Sundream Baja is the event for you with its vibey sets, artistic setting, and grassroots feel.