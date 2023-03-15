Alison Wonderland has kept her current relationship pretty close to the vest, but she’s just revealed that she and Ti are expecting a child together.

“Baby Wonderland on the way,” Alison tweeted just moments ago.

In the coming months, she has scheduled appearances at Lollapalooza throughout South America, as well as Coachella (as Whyte Fang), Hangout, Moonrise, and Red Rocks in October.

Congrats to the couple and we can’t wait for the announcement of a healthy baby!

Surprise!

Baby Wonderland on the way 🤰🏼🤰🏼🤰🏼

My other half Ti & I are very excited about our collab 🐣 pic.twitter.com/KQCUhLBTVc — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) March 15, 2023

Photo via Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events