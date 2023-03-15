Amidst their recent GRAMMY nomination and multiple festival headlining slots, ODESZA continue to conquer 2023 with the release of “To Be Yours” today, a playful track that sways with major indie pop vibes and showcases the dreamy vocals of Chicago’s buzzy bedroom popstar Claud (the first artist Phoebe Bridgers signed to her record label Saddest Factory Records).

The track drop follows two incredible festival performances earlier this month at Okeechobee and CRSSD, the announcement of their headlining slot at this year’s Outside Lands, as well as their other recent release “Hopeful” debuting in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

“To Be Yours was a track that we had originally started back at the end of 2018. We loved the idea but struggled to find the right fit for the song until Claud sent us back their incredible vocal top line,” said ODESZA (Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight). “As soon as we heard what Claud put together we knew we had something special. The vocal melodies and delivery compliment the track in such a perfect way. We couldn’t be happier with how this one came together and are really excited for people to hear it.”

Listen below!

UPCOMING LIVE PERFORMANCES

June 10 – Governors Ball – New York, NY

June 14 – Place Bell Arena – Montreal, QC

June 17 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

June 22 – Electric Forest – Rothbury, MI

June 30 – Milwaukee Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI

August 11-13 – Outside Lands – San Francisco, CA

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra