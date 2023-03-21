Lollapalooza just revealed the lineup for its annual flagship event in Chicago this coming August, with a banner list of headliners that should have something for everyone. Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER all hold the coveted headliner status at the festival, which goes August 3-6 at Grant Park.

As usual, the undercard is nothing to sneeze at either. Among the various EDM acts, you can catch Fred again.., Diplo, Louis The Child, Subtronics, Alan Walker, SVDDEN DEATH, Dom Dolla, Meduza, Afrojack, Gorgon City, Nora En Pure, AC Slater, Diesel, Timmy Trumpet, Wax Motif, ACRAZE, ARMNHMR, Knock2, Solardo, J. Worra, Disco Lines, Bonnie x Clyde, Ray Volpe, Blanke, Hairitage, RemK, Ninajirachi, and more.

There’s still even more to see with Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Pusha T, Rina Sawayama, Portugal. The Man, The Revivalists, Sabrina Carpeneter, Sylvan Esso, Knocked Loose, and more.

Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets here. ⁣