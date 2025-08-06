Brooklyn Mirage parent company Avant Gardner files for bankruptcy, venue closed until 2026

Avant Gardner, the organisation behind New York’s pioneering venue, The Brooklyn Mirage, has officially filed for bankruptcy.

This follows a string of financial hurdles and the abrupt cancellation of its 2025 season, which included the cancellation of Alesso’s highly anticipated shows. The shutdown comes after the venue failed to secure necessary permits for its recently renovated space.

The Brooklyn Mirage’s sister venues The Great Hall and Kings Hall will remain open for the remainder of 2025. To guide the company through its financial woes, Avant Gardner has secured new funding, and will pursue a court-supervised asset sale. Leadership is also getting a shakeup with Gary Richards, previously the non-executive chairman, now stepping in as CEO and tasked with orchestrating the Brooklyn Mirage 2026 revival.

In an Instagram post published yesterday, the Brooklyn Mirage stated it was filing for bankruptcy and that Gary Richards would take over as CEO. For the full Instagram post, click HERE