Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Krewella announce European show dates
Brooklyn Mirage parent company Avant Gardner files for bankruptcy, venue closed until 2026
Sporty-O returns with behemoth 'Symphonic Resistance' EP

Brooklyn Mirage parent company Avant Gardner files for bankruptcy, venue closed until 2026

August 6, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Brooklyn Mirage / Brooklyn Mirage Facebook

Avant Gardner, the organisation behind New York’s pioneering venue, The Brooklyn Mirage, has officially filed for bankruptcy.

This follows a string of financial hurdles and the abrupt cancellation of its 2025 season, which included the cancellation of Alesso’s highly anticipated shows. The shutdown comes after the venue failed to secure necessary permits for its recently renovated space.

The Brooklyn Mirage’s sister venues The Great Hall and Kings Hall will remain open for the remainder of 2025. To guide the company through its financial woes, Avant Gardner has secured new funding, and will pursue a court-supervised asset sale. Leadership is also getting a shakeup with Gary Richards, previously the non-executive chairman, now stepping in as CEO and tasked with orchestrating the Brooklyn Mirage 2026 revival.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post published yesterday, the Brooklyn Mirage stated it was filing for bankruptcy and that Gary Richards would take over as CEO. For the full Instagram post, click HERE 

Brooklyn Mirage statement

 

 

August 6, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Krewella announce European show dates

August 6, 2025
Next Post

Sporty-O returns with behemoth 'Symphonic Resistance' EP

August 6, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You