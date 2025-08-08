Dynamic duo Terella talk their debut single ‘Syndesi’, honouring their heritage and upcoming album [Interview]

Meet Terella, the Greco-Italian duo carving a distinct path through the realm of emotionally resonant electronic music. The pair unveiled their magical debut single today, titled ‘Syndesi’. The track is an enchanting ritualistic offering, which lays an impenetrable foundation for their sonic odyssey to unfold. Drawing inspiration from a dialect rooted in Magna Graecia, ‘Syndesi’ captures the essence of Terella’s sound; which is rich, intentional and authentic.

The name Terella translates to “little Earth” and echoes the duo’s interest with the Earth, specifically its mystery, magnetism and sublime beauty. Through their music they become conduits of the Earth’s divine, otherworldly nature, translating their fascination into an auditory, heart-centred microcosm.

In our exclusive interview with this enigmatic duo, we discuss the origins of Terella, their creative process, the importance of storytelling and more.

Can you tell us what inspired the formation of Terella?

Terella existed long before it had a name. It began quietly, with one half of Terella—Ale—writing lyrics years ago, trying to preserve a connection to something ancient. Her family is from the region once known as Magna Graecia, where an old Greco-Italic dialect was spoken. She was always fascinated by that dialect, but because she couldn’t fully learn it, she tried to recreate its spirit by weaving together Greek and Italian in lyrics. It’s not just about nostalgia, but about giving emotional roots to something that felt timeless but was fading. Music became the vessel for that energy. Back then, though, it was all raw. Terella was more like an unshaped force, an idea without form. It wasn’t until Ale met Swann that it truly came to life. He brought refinement, structure, and a unique French touch. He gave the energy direction, sonic identity, and turned it into something concrete. Together, we shaped Terella into what it is today: a fusion of ancient emotion and modern sound.

You’ve cited your debut single ‘Syndesi’ as the beginning of your journey. What do you hope listeners will take away from the track?

‘Syndesi’ is more than a love song. The lyrics are a metaphor for an invisible force — signs, moments, sensations — that call us back to our origins, sometimes embodied in a person, sometimes in a place. It speaks of a connection that transcends the physical, echoing through memory and desire. On the dance floor, ‘Syndesi’ becomes a ritual: a sensual, emotional release that invites listeners to reconnect — with themselves, with each other, and with something greater than time or space. It’s nostalgic, magnetic, and deeply alive.

Your Greco-Italian heritage has a massive influence on your work. Can you explain the role your roots play in your music?

Our roots are the soul of Terella. Being Greek and Italian means we carry a strong emotional and cultural inheritance—a deep relationship with the past, with spirituality, with beauty and melancholy. Our music is a way to honor that. Whether it’s through the languages we use, the melodies that echo old traditions, or the themes of identity and belonging — our heritage shapes the emotional texture of every track. It’s not nostalgia, but a way of remembering who we are — and inviting others to do the same.

How do you balance creativity with structure when producing a track?

Each track begins as a story — usually with lyrics that express something raw and poetic. From there, the creative process becomes a conversation between emotion and form. We build melodies and soundscapes that are true to the story, making sure the structure supports the feeling rather than limiting it. It’s a constant balance between instinct and precision. We don’t rush it. The goal is always to create something that resonates emotionally but still feels refined — something that moves the body but also lingers in the soul.

Storytelling seems central to your music — do you intentionally build narratives into your tracks, or do they emerge organically?

Each track, for us, is a story with a message to convey. The creative process almost always begins with the words — the lyrics come first, born from an emotional need or a narrative vision. From there, we work together to create a melody that reflects — or rather, naturally extends — the lyrics, so that the music and words come together to tell the story and express the intended emotion.

What is your favorite part of the creative/production process?

Ale: My favorite part is that magical moment when the lyrics finally meet the melody we’ve crafted together. It’s when we feel the same energy has passed through us both — aligned, alive, and ready to speak.

Swann: My favorite part is starting from scratch — whether it begins with a simple groove, a bassline, or a melody. When those ideas start looping in my head and I feel that the track has real potential, that’s when everything flows naturally. The groove usually follows from that spark.

Which piece of hardware or software would you consider the most essential in your setup, and that you would be a little lost without?

For us, the one essential piece of hardware is surprisingly simple: a pen and paper. Before any sound is created, we write down the story — the emotion, the intention, the landscape we want to explore. That’s how we lay the foundations of a track. The music comes after; the story always comes first.

What inspires you outside of music?

Ale: What inspires me most are people — their resilience, their stories, and the strength they show through their struggles. I’m constantly moved by the quiet power behind the sacrifices they make and how they find light through difficulty. That energy is incredibly motivating for me. It reminds me to give back as much as I can, and to stay grounded in community. At its core, Terella is about that — channeling emotion, connection, and a sense of belonging.

Swann: I’ve always been fascinated by maps. I don’t know why, but I could spend hours just looking at a world map — imagining stories, places, lives. It inspires me deeply. Landscapes and vast vistas have the same effect — being on top of a mountain, a rooftop, or a hill and watching the world from above gives me perspective, calm, and creative energy. There’s also a kind of beauty in silence — in wandering through nature or the city at dusk. That space between movement and stillness is where many of my ideas begin.

What have you got in the pipeline for the near future?

We currently have four singles lined up — all taken from our debut album, which includes 13 tracks. It is an intense journey that fuses electronic rhythms with ancestral roots, to rediscover yourself and feel part of something. If you listen to the album from beginning to end, it tells the full story of how Terella was formed and how we’ve come to embrace our identity. Each track stands on its own, but together, they form a complete narrative. We invite listeners to really pay attention — there’s a mystery there waiting to be felt.

