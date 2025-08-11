Dark Mode Light Mode
Tomorrowland breaks TikTok livestream record, but what does this mean for artists' revenue?
Rapidly rising phenom MPH drops UKG remix of the Calvin Harris classic ‘I’m Not Alone’

August 11, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Burgeoning UK star MPH dropped a stellar remix of Calvin Harris’ timeless hitI’m Not Alone’. The original track was released in 2009, and was part of Calvin’s legendary 15-track album Ready For The Weekend.

Sixteen years later, and the original version still sounds as fresh as ever, however with MPH’s remix he supercharged the original with a welcomed UKG twist. What began as a personal bootleg for his own sets, quickly gained traction and is now an official release.

The remix dropped on August 8th, via Sony Music UK, the remix features the iconic synth melody, powered by high-voltage bass rhythms, along with a distinct UKG flair. The remix is ideal for daytime raves, and exhibits MPH’s technical skill and depth.

MPH has released on major labels like Night Bass, Spinnin’ Records, DeadBeats and Crucast, while he’s also performed at Glastonbury, Boomtown as well as Parklife, and has received support from the likes of Chris Lake, Disclosure and Skream.

Stream the remix below:

Follow MPH:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

