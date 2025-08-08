Dark Mode Light Mode
DJ Bliss and Omar Souleyman share scintillating single ‘Arabic Papi’

August 8, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
DJ Bliss / Courtesy PR

DJ Bliss has teamed up with renowned Arabic vocalist and artist Omar Souleyman, in a soulful, groundbreaking new single ‘Arabic Papi’ released via Warner Music

The track unites two Middle Eastern forces, who are both known for their boundary-descimating sounds and global appeal. DJ Bliss is renowned for his iconic soundscape which fuses Tribal and Afro House with traditional Arabic, Indian and Latin influences. He has performed at UNTOLD Festival and shared stages with the likes of Swedish House Mafia and Martin Garrix. Omar Souleyman is a Syrian artist who has performed on some of the biggest stages in the world like Glastonbury, while he’s also worked with the likes of Four Tet

‘Arabic Papi’ is a playful, energising track which brilliantly showcases DJ Bliss and Omar Souleyman’s heritage, while still holding a contemporary feel. With an infectious rhythm, ear-worm melody, chest-rattling bassline and supercharged percussion, ‘Arabic Papi’ showcases DJ Bliss’s prolific sound design and creative fervour. The addition of Omar Souleyman is a genius move, as the stalwart adds a deep sense of authenticity and conviction to the single. 

Stream ‘Arabic Papi’ below:

Follow DJ Bliss:

Instagram – Spotify  

Follow Omar Souleyman:

InstagramSpotify  

